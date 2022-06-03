Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Acquires Shares of 898,147 TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 898,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000.

Shares of NASDAQ USCTU remained flat at $$10.11 during trading on Friday. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

