Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Buys New Position in Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 277,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $546,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $870,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,732,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,869,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOUNU traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. 1,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,479. Founder SPAC has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22.

Founder SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Founder SPAC was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

