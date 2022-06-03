Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Brilliant Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BRLIU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC lowered its position in shares of Brilliant Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BRLIU – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,543 shares during the quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Brilliant Acquisition were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BRLIU remained flat at $$10.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73. Brilliant Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $11.39.

Brilliant Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brilliant Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, China.

