Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Invests $6.93 Million in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 693,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOCNU. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $12,531,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $6,180,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,995,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $5,000,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,945,000.

Shares of BOCNU remained flat at $$9.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. 54,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,106. Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

