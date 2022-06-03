Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Makes New $12.32 Million Investment in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,317,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,063,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,021,000.
Shares of NASDAQ CBRGU remained flat at $$9.98 during midday trading on Friday. Chain Bridge I has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06.
Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chain Bridge I (CBRGU)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Chain Bridge I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chain Bridge I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.