Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THACU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THACU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $515,000. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $758,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,022,000.

Shares of Thrive Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. Thrive Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Thrive Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in consumer health and wellness industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

