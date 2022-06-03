Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Makes New $305,000 Investment in Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 50,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDRO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in the fourth quarter valued at about $779,000. Finally, Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,539,000.

NASDAQ CDRO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.05. 4,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,048. Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Codere Online Luxembourg in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting operator in Latin America. The company also offers online casino wagering services. It operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, and Panama. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

