Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Makes New $5.14 Million Investment in McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAIU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAIU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 510,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,006,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAIU traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771. McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05.

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies within the banking, financial services, and insurance sector that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital, technology, and fintech.

