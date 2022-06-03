Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Makes New Investment in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 910,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,170,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEAEU. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,000.

Shares of AltEnergy Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.00 on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,861. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06.

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

