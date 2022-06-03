Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Purchases New Holdings in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXIU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXIU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 467,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APXIU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $715,000.

APXIU remained flat at $$10.02 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,596. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.06.

APx Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in finance, insurance, retail, ecommerce, spirits, pharma, education, and consumer service sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

