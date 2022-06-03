Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Purchases New Position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,518,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,332,000. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition makes up 0.8% of Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,531,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,942,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $12,084,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,055,000.

ENTFU remained flat at $$10.01 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,784. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

