Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Purchases New Stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 542,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCAU. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,633,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,211,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,539,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,014,000.

Shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.01 on Friday. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology, financial and business services, healthcare, technology, media, and telecom sectors.

