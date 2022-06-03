Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Reduces Stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC cut its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,117,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,470 shares during the period. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI accounts for approximately 1.1% of Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI were worth $21,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 110.0% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 304.2% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,090,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after acquiring an additional 820,710 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the third quarter worth about $3,552,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the third quarter worth about $6,768,000. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IPOF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. 335,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,116,654. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

