Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Takes Position in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAOOU. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,160,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $7,323,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,207,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,030,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,030,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DAOOU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,988. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.06. Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

