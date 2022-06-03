Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Takes Position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQMDU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $12,750,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $10,200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $4,467,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,080,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,550,000.

Get Intelligent Medicine Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ IQMDU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. 5,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,959. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $10.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of life science.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQMDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Medicine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.