CastleKnight Management LP Acquires New Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 133,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

NASDAQ SABR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 62,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,055,138. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SABR. StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Sabre news, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,231 shares of company stock valued at $366,203. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

