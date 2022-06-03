CastleKnight Management LP Buys New Stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned 0.05% of EchoStar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in EchoStar by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,332,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,111,000 after purchasing an additional 866,461 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in EchoStar by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 302,144 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in EchoStar by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,099,000 after purchasing an additional 266,636 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at $6,785,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EchoStar by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 256,635 shares in the last quarter.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Shares of SATS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.35. 1,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,254. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90. EchoStar Co. has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $30.90.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $501.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.30 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 4.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other EchoStar news, Director R Stanton Dodge bought 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $495,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SATS. Zacks Investment Research raised EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

EchoStar Company Profile (Get Rating)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.