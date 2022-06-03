CastleKnight Management LP Buys Shares of 193,800 Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 193,800 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned 0.15% of Peabody Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 353.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 486,148 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 378,871 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,018,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,266,000. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,412,233 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after acquiring an additional 262,895 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,514 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BTU. B. Riley raised their price target on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $463,142.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,680.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BTU traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.03. 76,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,656,250. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.04). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $691.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

