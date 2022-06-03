CastleKnight Management LP Invests $1.41 Million in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 174,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned 0.07% of Comstock Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

CRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of CRK traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $20.01. 63,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,599,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $21.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a positive return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Comstock Resources’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

