CastleKnight Management LP Invests $1.47 Million in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $1,547,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,147,000 after buying an additional 25,536 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $12,445,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 238,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,187,000 after buying an additional 26,861 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCK traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $319.36. 9,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,708. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $184.43 and a 12 month high of $339.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.33. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.07%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.00.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,347 shares of company stock worth $24,765,317 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

