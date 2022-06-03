CastleKnight Management LP Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 68,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 96,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 12.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on OEC shares. StockNews.com lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orion Engineered Carbons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

OEC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,783. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.84 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.39%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

