CastleKnight Management LP Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 345,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

NYSE:SWN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.15. 609,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,865,212. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWN. Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.53.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.