CastleKnight Management LP Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 49.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDEN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Golden Entertainment from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.17.

NASDAQ GDEN traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $48.35. 781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,488. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $49.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 2.59.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

