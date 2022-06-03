CastleKnight Management LP Makes New $4.09 Million Investment in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 243,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,000. CVR Energy accounts for about 0.8% of CastleKnight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,181,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CVR Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CVR Energy by 1,274.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 273,492 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 172.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 18,096 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 29.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 25,537 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVI traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.37. 10,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $37.74. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.56%.

CVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

