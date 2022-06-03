CastleKnight Management LP Purchases New Stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 267,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,000. Pactiv Evergreen accounts for about 0.7% of CastleKnight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CastleKnight Management LP owned about 0.15% of Pactiv Evergreen at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. 22.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Eric Wulf acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Pactiv Evergreen stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,215. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

