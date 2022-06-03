CastleKnight Management LP Purchases Shares of 185,700 The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 185,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of RealReal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in RealReal by 2,059.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in RealReal by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in RealReal by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in RealReal during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in RealReal during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RealReal alerts:

REAL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RealReal from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RealReal in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RealReal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RealReal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.

NASDAQ:REAL traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.04. 105,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,603,433. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $286.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.49.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.17. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 331.27% and a negative net margin of 46.07%. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $51,622.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,611,820 shares in the company, valued at $7,992,169.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $38,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 696,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,583 shares of company stock worth $216,870 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RealReal (Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.