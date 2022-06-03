CastleKnight Management LP Takes $2.83 Million Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 132,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000. Goodyear Tire & Rubber accounts for approximately 0.6% of CastleKnight Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 820,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,484,000 after purchasing an additional 92,719 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 85,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 30,893 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 23,418 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 615.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 249,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 214,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

GT stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GT. Nomura Instinet upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.41.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

