CastleKnight Management LP Takes $4.98 Million Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,000. Signet Jewelers accounts for approximately 1.0% of CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CastleKnight Management LP owned about 0.11% of Signet Jewelers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.36. 8,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,891. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $111.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.54 and its 200 day moving average is $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.39.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 51.76% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In related news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $773,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,616,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,939 shares of company stock worth $5,832,962 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

SIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

