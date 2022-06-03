CastleKnight Management LP Takes Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,831,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,016,437,000 after purchasing an additional 543,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,601,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $833,460,000 after purchasing an additional 74,626 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,579,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $383,831,000 after purchasing an additional 571,418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,499,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,957,000 after purchasing an additional 337,535 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $335,820,000 after purchasing an additional 180,686 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $4.00 on Friday, reaching $142.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,240. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.67. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.62 and a 1 year high of $209.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIDU. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.25.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

