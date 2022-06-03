CastleKnight Management LP Takes Position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 383,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,462,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,501,000 after buying an additional 179,100 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,063,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,027,000 after buying an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 16.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,998,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,083,000 after buying an additional 421,800 shares during the period. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 2,849,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,698,000 after buying an additional 66,806 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth approximately $20,694,000. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $7.56. 5,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,636. Ferroglobe PLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 43.57%. The business had revenue of $715.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

GSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

