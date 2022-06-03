Castweet (CTT) Trading Up 3.6% Over Last Week

Castweet (CTT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Castweet coin can now be bought for about $0.0596 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Castweet has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $106,955.59 and approximately $676.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Castweet Coin Profile

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

