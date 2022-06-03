CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Lifted to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CTT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.45.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

Shares of CTT opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $589.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

CatchMark Timber Trust ( NYSE:CTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 37.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 492.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 344,796 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 18,521 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 70.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 37,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 71.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.