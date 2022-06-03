Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cathay General Bancorp is the one-bank holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates branches in California, New York State, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, Washington State, and representative offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. In addition, Cathay Bank’s subsidiaries, Cathay Investment Company and GBC Investment & Consulting Company, Inc., each maintain an office in Taipei. “

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CATY opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.22. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 40.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 146.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 44.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp (Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.