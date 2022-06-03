Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.04. Cavitation Technologies shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 26,694 shares changing hands.
Cavitation Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CVAT)
