CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Research Coverage Started at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.67.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CCDBF opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $59.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.53.

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, and provides media and software solutions. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.