Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

CLDX stock opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.47. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $57.20. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.72.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,860.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $86,384,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,864 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 143.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,846,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,766 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $22,893,000. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 232.1% during the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 753,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,648,000 after purchasing an additional 526,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

