Celo (CELO) 1-Day Volume Hits $24.09 Million

Celo (CELO) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, Celo has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $569.30 million and approximately $24.09 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00004333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.9% against the dollar and now trades at $204.15 or 0.00691439 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.26 or 0.00417450 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00031605 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,012,828 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

