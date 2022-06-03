Centerstone Investors LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Centerstone Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Scotts Miracle-Gro makes up 2.8% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after buying an additional 12,189 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 14,043 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,612.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMG traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.92. 2,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,607. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.83. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $207.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.44.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

