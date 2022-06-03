Centiva Capital LP Grows Stake in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA)

Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 911,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,097 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 3.29% of Skydeck Acquisition worth $8,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition by 3,829.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 564,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 549,654 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,420,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition by 39,048.9% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 90,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 90,203 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skydeck Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,459,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Skydeck Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $939,000.

NASDAQ:SKYA remained flat at $$9.70 during midday trading on Friday. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

