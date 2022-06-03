Centiva Capital LP Invests $2.99 Million in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPU)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,025,000.

Shares of IVCPU remained flat at $$9.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.92. Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

