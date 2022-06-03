Centiva Capital LP Invests $3.93 Million in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 188,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,000. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of Vonage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,843 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 10,070,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,339,000 after acquiring an additional 234,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,490,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,514,000 after acquiring an additional 439,528 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,194,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,485 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,415,000 after acquiring an additional 37,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Vonage stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.34. The company had a trading volume of 21,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.70 and a beta of 0.60. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average is $20.17.

Vonage ( NASDAQ:VG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $358.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.15 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.57.

In related news, CEO Rory P. Read sold 44,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $897,551.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,439,445.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,996 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

