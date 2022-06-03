Centiva Capital LP Makes New $5 Million Investment in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOCNU. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $12,531,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $6,180,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $5,000,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,945,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,405,000.

Get Blue Ocean Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ BOCNU remained flat at $$9.92 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,106. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98. Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.