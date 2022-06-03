Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 278,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth about $1,435,000. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 14.7% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 183,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 23,512 shares during the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the third quarter worth about $112,000.

DTOCU remained flat at $$9.78 during trading on Friday. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

