Centiva Capital LP Takes $6.39 Million Position in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 648,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,390,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCVA. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,470,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in TCV Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in TCV Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in TCV Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 72.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TCV Acquisition alerts:

TCVA stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.73. 10,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,603. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. TCV Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.26.

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TCV Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCV Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.