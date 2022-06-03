Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) to post $4.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.13 to $5.20. Century Communities posted earnings per share of $3.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year earnings of $19.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.81 to $21.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $20.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.03 to $23.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.50. Century Communities had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 32.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Century Communities by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

CCS traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $54.34. 322,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,564. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.86. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $46.63 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

