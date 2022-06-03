Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.52 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCSGet Rating) to post $4.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.13 to $5.20. Century Communities posted earnings per share of $3.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year earnings of $19.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.81 to $21.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $20.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.03 to $23.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.50. Century Communities had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 32.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Century Communities by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

CCS traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $54.34. 322,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,564. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.86. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $46.63 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

Century Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.