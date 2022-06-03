Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 5,141 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.1% of Certified Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,024,000 after purchasing an additional 282,559 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,958,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,507,000 after purchasing an additional 72,107 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,128,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,829,000 after purchasing an additional 70,535 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.94. 22,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,807,439. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.84. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.51 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

