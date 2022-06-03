Certified Advisory Corp Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,190 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.27.

HD stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $305.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

