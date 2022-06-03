Certified Advisory Corp Buys 1,355 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 386,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 60,761 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation now owns 1,802,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,526,000 after buying an additional 544,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $66.59. 9,580,532 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

