Certified Advisory Corp Buys 20,088 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 100.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,088 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp owned 0.22% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.17. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,019. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average is $64.54.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.