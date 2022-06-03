Certified Advisory Corp Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Chevron by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $3,104,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Citigroup raised their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $177.44. The stock had a trading volume of 100,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,716,033. The company has a market cap of $348.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $180.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.49.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 16.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

